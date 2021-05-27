Non-Opioid Target for Chronic Pain Therapy Identified

The Gravity Life 'PostureKey' is a back pain remedy that will work to mimic the experience of visiting a doctor's office at home to allow for continuous treatment as required. The system works by being positioned at the neck and the lower back before being laid on, and will use the body weight of the user to naturally trigger relief across the entire body. This is made possible thanks to a series of silicone spheres across the top portion of the components to mimic the process of a therapeutic massage.