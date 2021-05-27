Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Non-Opioid Target for Chronic Pain Therapy Identified

Genetic Engineering News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from a series of experiments in mice and in human neurons suggest that an ion channel protein known as transient receptor potential canonical 5 (TRPC5), represents important contributor to tactile and spontaneous hypersensitivity to pain after inflammation. The studies, by researchers at Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), indicate that inhibitors of the non-opioid-based target could represent a new therapeutic approach against inflammatory pain in humans.

www.genengnews.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuropathic Pain#Pain Medicine#Drugs#Chronic Inflammation#Chronic Disease#Chronic Kidney Disease#Diabetes Symptoms#Cbna#Lpc#The Stucky Lab#Chronic Pain Patients#Surgical Pain#Inflammatory Pain#Persistent Pain#Alleviating Pain#Driving Pain#Pain Signals#Based Therapies#Disorders#Fibromyalgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsTrendHunter.com

Back Pain Therapy Systems

The Gravity Life 'PostureKey' is a back pain remedy that will work to mimic the experience of visiting a doctor's office at home to allow for continuous treatment as required. The system works by being positioned at the neck and the lower back before being laid on, and will use the body weight of the user to naturally trigger relief across the entire body. This is made possible thanks to a series of silicone spheres across the top portion of the components to mimic the process of a therapeutic massage.
Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: The difference between pain relievers, treatment for cholesterol

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about prescription pain relievers. In the past, after getting stitches, I was given Percocet, which made me nauseated. I tolerated Vicodin after my knee surgery. A friend recently had foot surgery and was prescribed Nucynta. I am not familiar with this medicine. Is it similar to Vicodin and Percocet? Is it more effective? How are the side effects compared with other prescription pain relievers?
HealthBemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: The search for opioid alternatives for chronic pain

One in five. That's how many people the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says suffer with chronic pain in the U.S. Many find relief with opioids, but those medications come with the risks of addiction and overdose. In this episode of NewsMD's podcast, "Health Fusion," Viv Williams talks to two researchers who are exploring new ways to treat pain.
HealthEMCrit

Opioid intoxication

Additional treatment may be needed for certain agents:. PDF of this chapter (or create customized PDF) This is the most important clinical finding. Respiratory rate <12/minute was highly predictive of a response to naloxone in one series of patients presenting with altered mental status.(1996818) A normal respiratory rate or tachypnea...
HealthHealthline

CBD Oil as a Treatment for Gout

Gout is a condition that occurs when there is too much uric acid in the bloodstream. It causes swelling and pain in joints, usually in the feet. Symptoms of a gout attack can appear suddenly and last for several days. Typical treatments for gout pain include anti-inflammatory drugs such as...
Medical SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Medical cannabis could help reduce this brain disease

In a recent study from the University of Copenhagen, researchers found medical cannabis could help reduce essential tremor, a nervous system (neurological) disorder that causes involuntary and rhythmic shaking. The study is published in Nature Neuroscience. One author is Associate Professor Jean-François Perrier. Tremor can affect almost any part of...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Parkinson's Cure: Treatment, Causes and Early Signs

Scientists are getting very close to discovering the cure for Parkinson’s disease. While the world only has treatments for prevention and symptom management to give patients a comfortable life, we might see that change soon. This article will discuss the causes, treatments, and early signs of Parkinson’s disease. What Causes...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Socinski on the Evolving Paradigm of Targeted Therapy in Lung Cancer

Mark A. Socinski, MD, discusses the evolving paradigm of targeted therapy in lung cancer. Mark A. Socinski, MD, executive medical director of the AdventHealth Cancer Institute, discusses the evolving paradigm of targeted therapy in lung cancer. During week 2 of the 2021 AACR Annual Meeting, Socinski gave a presentation on...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist Medication Insights: Aimovig for Migraines

Erenumab-aooe (Aimovig, Amgen) is indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults, making it the first approved preventive migraine treatment of its kind. Erenumab-aooe (Aimovig, Amgen) was approved by the FDA in 2018 for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults, making it the first approved preventive migraine treatment of its kind.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Common vitamin supplement may harm your eye health

In a recent study published in the Journal of VitreoRetinal Diseases, researchers found a self-prescribed high dose of over-the-counter niacin is linked to injury of a specific cell type in a patient’s eye. The injury could lead to severe vision loss. Luckily, the researchers found that discontinuing the vitamin led...
Mental HealthMedical News Today

More and more US adults have chronic pain, new study shows

Of U.S. adults, there is little research on whether its prevalence changes over time. Further research may help policymakers invest more in responding to what can be a debilitating condition. In the present study, the researchers found that chronic pain has significantly increased for all U.S. adult demographics. People at...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Johnson on the Rationale for Examining Chronic irAEs Associated With Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Melanoma

Douglas B. Johnson, MD, discusses the rationale for examining chronic immune-related adverse effects associated with anti–PD-1 therapy in patients with high-risk resected melanoma. Douglas B. Johnson, MD, an assistant professor of Medicine and Hematology/Oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, discusses the rationale for examining chronic immune-related adverse effects (irAEs) associated...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Common drug for heart disease may reduce COVID-19 risk

Aspirin is an established, safe, and low-cost medication in long-standing common use in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and in the past a pain relief and fever-reducing medication. The use of aspirin was very popular during the 1918 Spanish Influenza pandemic, several decades before in-vitro confirmation of its...
Stamford, NYNews 12

Stamford doctor offers ketamine infusion therapy for pain, depression

Dr. Vincent Carlesi, of Stamford, is offering in-office ketamine infusion for the treatment of pain and depression. Carlesi of Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York told News 12 that ketamine has traditionally been used as anesthesia. But the pain management specialist says the drug is now given intravenously to...
HealthMedscape News

Identifying Patient Strengths Instruments and Examining Their Relevance for Chronic Disease Management

Deshira D. Wallace, PhD; Ruchir N. Karmali, PhD; Christine Kim, PhD; Ann Marie White, EdD; Kurt C. Stange, MD, PhD; Kristen Hassmiller Lich, PhD. Introduction: Most health care focuses on patients' deficits to encourage behavior change. A strengths-based approach, which relies on identifying patient strengths, has great potential to facilitate behavior change for chronic disease management. Little is known about instruments used to assess patient strengths. We conducted a systematic review to identify validated instruments that assess personal strengths by using a theory elaboration approach.