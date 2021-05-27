RBC Capital Upgrades Ford (F) to Outperform

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.01.