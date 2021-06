Many community members were on hand later in the afternoon Friday as Knox County Chamber officials held their ribbon cutting for the Pantheon. The Pantheon is the city’s new business incubator, designed to help start-up businesses get off the ground and grow. Following the ribbon cutting, officials from the Pantheon held an open house and showcasing the renovations of the facility. If you are a start up business looking for a place to work, the Pantheon has co-working space available.