ST. CLOUD — As things start to open back up across the state, here's a list of fun and exciting things to enjoy with your family around central Minnesota this weekend. Catch an outdoor theatre presentation of Into the Woods at St. John's Prep, try your hand at axe throwing at USAxe, party along with Diamondback at the Brickyard Bar and Grill, enjoy some music in the park in Rockville and catch the home opener for your St. Cloud Rox. Read more in The Weekender!