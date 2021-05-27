SFNF: Low- To Moderate-Intensity Flames From Cuervito Fire Continue Moving Through Available Fuel Near Pecos

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Los Alamos; Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico East central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Northwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 1252 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cochiti Pueblo, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Rock, Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, Frijoles, La Bajada, Bandelier National Monument, Cochiti Lake and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 265 and 267. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH