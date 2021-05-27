Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pecos, NM

SFNF: Low- To Moderate-Intensity Flames From Cuervito Fire Continue Moving Through Available Fuel Near Pecos

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 13 days ago

Low- to moderate-intensity flames are continuing to move through available fuel on the Cuervito Fire’s interior near Pecos, putting some smoke into the air. Fire managers expect the smoke to taper off over the next few days. Firefighters continued securing the southern end of the Cuervito Fire and mopping up along the edges.

ladailypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Pecos, NM
City
Glorieta, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
City
Ribera, NM
City
Anton Chico, NM
City
Serafina, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Forest Fires#Ponderosa#Rowe Glorieta#Mineral Hill#Epht#Sfnf#La Cueva#Moderate Intensity Flames#Moderate Intensity Fire#Winds#Multiple Fires#Firefighters#Sunny Weather#High Severity Wildfire#Fuel#Smoke Management#Fire Updates#Fire Managers#South San Ysidro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
Related
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

SFNF: Aerial Ignitions Underway On Cuervito Fire

SANTA FE — The Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) in command of the lightning-caused Cuervito Fire on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) has begun aerial ignitions in the fire’s interior. The aerial ignitions are part of a management strategy to reintroduce low to moderate fire intensity into a...
Santa Fe, NMSFGate

Santa Fe schools shelter in place due to weather warning

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Public Schools are sheltering in place after a warning of severe weather. The shelter-in-place order went out around 1:40 p.m. Monday as thunder, rain and hail pummeled the area, district spokesman Cody Dynarski said in a text message. The district is not aware...
Las Cruces, NMKOAT 7

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico’s Organ Mountains

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. — A group of 24 hikers has been rescued in the Organ Mountains in Las Cruces on Sunday. According to Las Cruces Fire Department and other state officials, the group was found after hours in The Needle, which is one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains, after becoming separated, disoriented and stranded.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Members of Santa Fe firefighting crew prepare for potentially devastating season

A trickle of pine needles falling to the ground. The crackle of fire as it burns through brush. Birds chirping against the eerie backdrop of silence and smoke. They are the sights and sounds most people never experience. But they'll likely be familiar to the Santa Fe Fire Department’s 2021 Atalaya Hand Crew, a wildland firefighting unit that could prove critical as a foreboding season approaches.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Santa Fe, NMnmfireinfo.com

Crews Monitor Conditions, Continue Hand Ignitions on Cuervito Fire

SANTA FE, NM – May 15, 2021 – Crews are monitoring fire behavior and weather conditions on the Cuervito Fire on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) as they continue to blackline the northern end of the fire and along Forest Road (FR) 200 on the east. The SFNF is managing the lightning-caused Cuervito Fire to reintroduce low-intensity fire back into a primarily fire-adapted ecosystem and reduce the hazardous build-up of heavy and overgrown vegetation.
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

SFNF: Cuervito Fire Behavior Remains Low To Moderate

SANTA FE — The Type 3 Incident Management Team on the Cuervito Fire on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will be conducting hand and aerial ignitions in the coming days. This operation is part of a management strategy to use this lightning-caused wildfire to achieve significant benefits on the ground and reduce the risk of high-severity wildfire in the future.
Cuba, NMladailypost.com

SFNF: FR 69 On Cuba Ranger District Closed For Elk Calving

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) reminds visitors to the Cuba Ranger District that Forest Road (FR) 69 is closed to all motorized vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), from May 15 to June 30 to protect elk cows during the calving season. The seasonal road...
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....
Los Alamos County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Los Alamos, Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Los Alamos; Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico East central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Northwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 1252 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cochiti Pueblo, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Rock, Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, Frijoles, La Bajada, Bandelier National Monument, Cochiti Lake and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 265 and 267. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
IndustryMiddletown Press

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
Taos, NMDurango Herald

Additional U.S. forests in New Mexico impose fire restrictions

TAOS, N.M. — More national forests in drought-stricken New Mexico plan to impose fire restrictions on activities such as campfires and smoking in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires. The Carson National Forest headquartered in Taos and the Santa Fe National Forest headquartered in Santa Fe announced Friday they will...
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected along Camino Los Abuelos, General Goodwin Road, and State Road 14. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe, La Cienega, Cerrillos Hills State Park, Los Cerrillos, La Bajada, Galisteo and Pena Blanca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Trails beckon while knee grumbles

I knew it was a good hike when my knee started to hurt. As I marched through a slightly hidden path nestled in the Valles Caldera National Preserve with The New Mexican’s resident Sherpa, Matt Dahlseid, walled in by towering cliff sides and enticed by the slow pitter-patter of a nearby stream, the all too familiar throb began to radiate through my right knee.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe National Forest will implement fire restrictions on May 24

Extreme drought conditions have prompted the Santa Fe National Forest to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions starting Monday, May 24. The Lincoln and Gila National Forests implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions in April, and the Carson National Forest plans to implement Stage 1 restrictions on May 24 as well, according to a news release issued by the Santa Fe National Forest Friday.