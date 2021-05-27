SFNF: Low- To Moderate-Intensity Flames From Cuervito Fire Continue Moving Through Available Fuel Near Pecos

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected along Camino Los Abuelos, General Goodwin Road, and State Road 14. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe, La Cienega, Cerrillos Hills State Park, Los Cerrillos, La Bajada, Galisteo and Pena Blanca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.