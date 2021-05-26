Fort Bragg Police Logs 5.26.2021: One Bleeding From Head, Wood and Metal Dumped on Sidewalk

On 10/07/2021 at about 1050 AM, Ukiah PD Officers were dispatched to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley (AHUV) regarding an assault victim who was in the Emergency Department. Upon arrival, Officers learned the male victim had sustained injuries to his head and that the assault occurred in the area of Orr Creek and near N. State Street. The victim reported being attacked with a rock, by a male who was unknown to him. The victim was struck on the head, knocked to the ground, struck several more times and told to give the suspect all of his personal belongings. The victim complied, due to being in fear of further injury, and gave the suspect numerous personal belongings. The belongings included cash, rings, his shoes, backpacks, banking cards as well as his wallet. The victim reported the suspect threatened him with a knife as well. The victim provided a description of the suspect, which included very distinct shoes. The victim stated that following the attack he walked to AHUV.

UKIAH, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO