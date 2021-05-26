CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Fort Bragg Police Logs 5.26.2021: One Bleeding From Head, Wood and Metal Dumped on Sidewalk

By Judy Valadao
mendofever.com
 2021-05-26

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.01.2021: RP Reporting Female Screaming Across the Street, RP Reporting He is a Victim of 242

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Fort Bragg Police Logs 9.29.2021: Subject in the Area Screaming and Yelling Profanities, Disturbance Between Male and Female Near the Bathrooms

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Vandalism#Mendofever#Utl Goa#Atloc#Susp Circ200 Blk N#05 29 11#Blk E Laurel St#Check1000 Blk S#Fort Bragg Rp Req#09 40 19#Ava 439 S#N Harbor Dr#13 23 27#14 34 12#Service142 N Lincoln St#Fort Bragg Agency#18 35 35#Juvs
KOCO

Authorities arrest 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with human remains found, Harrah arson investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with human remains found during an arson investigation in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stockton Jr., 17 was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started investigating after...
HARRAH, OK
CrimeOnline

Body Found in Suitcase on Abandoned Farm Is ID’s as Woman Who Vanished in July 2020: Police

A body that was found in a suitcase last fall was identified as a Wisconsin woman who had vanished months earlier, police announced on Monday. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that DNA was used to identify the deceased person as Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, who was last seen on July 4, 2020, in the Lake Delton area and was reported missing by her ex-husband on July 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shreveport Magazine

Man shot police officer to death outside the police station ‘because the officer tased his associate the day before’

A 26-year-old police officer was shot to death on his first shift in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to tragic reports. Authorities say the officer had been killed at 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to the statement, the 26-year-old man was working his first shift when he was killed outside of the police station.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Caledonian Record-News

Police Logs

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY. Roxanne Corliss, 40, of Wheelock, was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court — Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI, filed Oct. 9 on Route 122 in Lyndon. —- Samuel Jones, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Oct. 25 in Caledonia...
CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT
Popculture

Actor Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Cop Car

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
WORLD
Outsider.com

Private Investigator Claims Gabby Petito Possibly Died of Asphyxiation Based on Bodycam Video Moment

The Gabby Petito case drew in spectators far and wide from the very start– especially with so many strange details surrounding her disappearance. With so many invested, criticisms and opinions abounded every step thereafter. The Moab “incident” between Gabby, Brian Laundrie, and local police especially drew in heat for its handling. Upon seeing the bodycam footage, the public immediately launched their harsh words. They couldn’t understand how the police “missed” something so “obvious.” They namely cited signs of domestic abuse here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Teen Swimmer, 14, Drowns Under Pool Cover After Teammates Leave Her Behind, Parents File $70M Lawsuit

The parents of an Oregon girl who drowned in a pool are suing numerous entities for negligence leading to wrongful death. In November 2019, 14-year-old Nabila Maazouz lost her life after she was trapped under the pool cover at Hillsboro’s Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center in Hillsboro. According to court documents, Nabila and her teammates put the cover over the pool, but the other students left without realizing Nabina was still inside.
HILLSBORO, OR
mendofever.com

Ukiah Man Beaten with a Rock and Robbed of Belongings Resulting in the Arrest of a Suspect

On 10/07/2021 at about 1050 AM, Ukiah PD Officers were dispatched to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley (AHUV) regarding an assault victim who was in the Emergency Department. Upon arrival, Officers learned the male victim had sustained injuries to his head and that the assault occurred in the area of Orr Creek and near N. State Street. The victim reported being attacked with a rock, by a male who was unknown to him. The victim was struck on the head, knocked to the ground, struck several more times and told to give the suspect all of his personal belongings. The victim complied, due to being in fear of further injury, and gave the suspect numerous personal belongings. The belongings included cash, rings, his shoes, backpacks, banking cards as well as his wallet. The victim reported the suspect threatened him with a knife as well. The victim provided a description of the suspect, which included very distinct shoes. The victim stated that following the attack he walked to AHUV.
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy