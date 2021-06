There are currently 20 distilleries legally recognized and licensed in Minnesota -- a far cry from the 1,600 distilleries that used to exist before Prohibition. According to the Minnesota Distillers Guild, there are currently just under two dozen legal distilleries around Minnesota. That number, however, is just a fraction of how many distillers used to exist in Minnesota -- legally or not -- before Prohibition. According to founder of Brother Justus Whiskey Company in Columbia Heights Ted Haller, there used to be over 1,600 "illegal, family-operated, independent" distillers in Minnesota. Most of them, he told Fox 9 in a 2020 interview, were concentrated in Stearns County.