Chicago, IL

Russian Tea Time- revisited

By Alan Bresloff
aroundthetownchicago.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighly Recommended ***** It has been a long time since I visited Chicago’s Russian Tea Time on East Adams. There is a new ownership, the restaurant appears brighter, the front awning and signage are no longer there, and the menu seems “lighter”. However, the staff seems younger, more in tune with today’s diners and the menu filled with treasures. Russian dining is a little different if you are a vodka lover ( and let’s face it, when you think vodka, you think Russia) you will find a selection of vodkas like you never have seen before. They have many “flights” that are served in shot glasses, along with dill pickles and of course rye bread. TRADITION!

www.aroundthetownchicago.com
