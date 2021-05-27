Russian Tea Time- revisited

The Japanese take on the Long Island original forged its own path. Often, Wikipedia pages on cocktail history are peppered with false facts, which isn’t shocking considering the murky beginnings of so many drinks. In the case of the Long Island Iced Tea’s entry, this appears to be most certainly true. The origin story seems veracious enough—invented in Long Island in 1972, five types of booze, topped with cola—but things get hinky in the “variations” section. For example: swapping the typical triple sec with Chambord and Coke with Sprite will render a Black Superman; subbing in cranberry juice for cola creates a Long Beach Iced Tea. The final riff, which lacks a citation, involves exchanging Japanese melon liqueur Midori for the triple sec and lemon-lime soda for the cola to produce the Tokyo Iced Tea. It’s a drink that, in my more than two decades of bargoing, I’ve never heard of, seen, nor tasted. The name itself reads like an on-the-nose troll.