The Miller Report: The Importance of Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccinations

The following is a press release written by William Miller, MD – Chief of Staff at Adventist Health – Mendocino Coast Hospital:. The San Francisco Chronicle reported this week that California has the lowest COVID case rates in the US. This is remarkable given that it has some of the largest metropolitan areas in the US and that the state had the highest case rates in the nation during this past winter. These low COVID rates speak to the effectiveness of two important public health strategies. The first was the color-coded Tier System which placed restrictions on sizes and types of gatherings along with mandating mask wearing. The second has been the role out of vaccinations. In California, 41% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated and an additional 20% are partially vaccinated.