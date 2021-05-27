A Look Back At Randolph County History: Memorial Days Past
As Memorial Day is approaching this week we’ll take a look back at some Memorial Day items from old editions of Winchester newspapers. The May 25, 1938 Winchester Journal-Herald featured a large graphic urging readers to “Buy a Poppy for Remembrance on Poppy Day.” The American Legion brought National Poppy Day to the United States by asking Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day, as National Poppy Day.www.winchesternewsgazette.com