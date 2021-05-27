A Look Back At Randolph County History: Memorial Days Past

Emma Slick has been chosen as the Randolph Southern Student of the Month for the senior class. Emma is active at Randolph Southern in FFA and Student Council. Outside of school she is active as a 10 year 4-H member. During her school day, Emma is a cadet for the office. Emma is always willing to help with any task asked of her. She has become the master of the water coolers during this year of Covid. She is friendly to all who enter the office and always willing to lend a helping hand. I can not wait to see what Emma’s future holds.