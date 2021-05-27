Gateway Expressway: Tampa's Biggest Project

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on one of the biggest construction projects in Tampa Bay history: The Gateway Expressway. The two-part project consists of constructing two new two-lane elevated tolled roadways that will provide direct connections between U.S. 19 and I-275 and between the Bayside Bridge north of 49th Street North and I-275 in Pinellas County, according to Kris Carson, FDOT District Seven communications manager. This elevated highway will be designated State Road 690 above 118th Avenue North between I-275 and U.S. 19. The other part is a raised highway in the median of SR 686 from 118th Avenue North to the Bayside Bridge.