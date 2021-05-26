Who Is Catie Offerman? 5 Things You Need to Know

Jimmie Allen will spend Memorial Day Weekend in Indianapolis, Ind., for the 2021 Indy 500. He'll be performing the National Anthem ahead of the 105th running of the car race. As per tradition, Allen will deliver a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the IndyCar drivers called to their cars to begin the race. The singer follows Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, the Eli Young Band's Mike Eli and Danielle Bradbery, all of whom -- along with a few others, all from Nashville's Big Machine Label Group -- came together to perform the National Anthem at 2020's Indy 500.