Geauga County, OH

Ashkettle Named Executive Director of Leadership Geauga

By Ann Wishart
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 18 days ago

Meredith Ashkettle couldn’t know when she welcomed the Leadership Geauga County class of 2015 to tour the Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Newbury Township that one day she would become executive director of the nonprofit organization. A Chester Township native and a Kent State University graduate, Ashkettle was confident she knew the area, but had many surprises in store. “After living and working in Geauga County most of my life, I believed I had a lot of knowledge about the community, but my experience at Leadership Geauga helped me realize that I had so much more to learn,” she...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com
