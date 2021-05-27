Ashkettle Named Executive Director of Leadership Geauga

Meredith Ashkettle couldn’t know when she welcomed the Leadership Geauga County class of 2015 to tour the Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Newbury Township that one day she would become executive director of the nonprofit organization. A Chester Township native and a Kent State University graduate, Ashkettle was confident she knew the area, but had many surprises in store. “After living and working in Geauga County most of my life, I believed I had a lot of knowledge about the community, but my experience at Leadership Geauga helped me realize that I had so much more to learn,” she...