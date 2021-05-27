Red Wings: 3 Takeaways from Yzerman’s Year-End Press Conference

It has been a little over a week since Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman fielded questions from the media as the organization began their year-end/exit interviews. The biggest news, of course, was that the Red Wings’ GM had re-signed head coach Jeff Blashill, and a good amount of the questions he answered pertained to his thought process in making that decision. However, there was much more to be taken from Stevie Y’s answers as he is set to embark on his third offseason as the decision-maker in Detroit.