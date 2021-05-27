Cancel
Iowa Field Reports: Rains Limit Field Work but Still Welcome

By Rebecca Vittetoe, Iowa State University Extension Agronomist
 5 days ago

While the rain may have limited fieldwork across the state this past week, it was much welcomed in many areas that have been on the drier side. Most of the corn and soybeans that have been planted are now emerged. Two of the more common issues seen in fields this past week included alfalfa weevils in alfalfa fields and weeds getting a nice start in some crop fields. Read on to learn more about what ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomists are hearing and seeing across the state.

#Field Corn#Field Work#South Central#Weather Conditions#Warming Temperatures#Iowa Field Reports#Isu Extension#Northwest Iowa#V3#East Central#Rain#Central Iowa#Scattered Rain Showers#Timely Rains#Nc Iowa#Precipitation#Alfalfa Fields#Widespread Rainfall#Silage#Timely Rainfall
