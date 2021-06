Empty shelves during the pandemic and supply chain disruptions from the JBS cyberattack have caught the attention of national policymakers. Vice President of Government Affairs for the National Cattleman’s Beef Association Ethan Lane tells Brownfield, “This is really starting to hit home. In agriculture a lot of times we tend to feel like we are not front and center in the DC conversation because so many other things are happening. Believe me, we have everyone’s attention right now.”