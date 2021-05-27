Warming up before we really cool down this holiday weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet and cooler Wednesday, our Thursday will feature fog, warmer air and isolated showers and storms possible. This morning we start off with areas of patchy, dense fog with visibility less than a quarter of a mile at times! Take plenty of time getting to your destination and don’t forget to have your low beams on as it can be difficult to travel in fog this dense! The fog will lift and burn off later this morning as skies will become partly cloudy. Much warmer air moves in as high temperatures will jump right back in the mid 80s and light south winds! The daytime heating plus the moisture in the region will help spark a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening; otherwise today will be drier compared to yesterday and tomorrow. Any storm that does develop in the evening and overnight could contain gusty winds along with lightning and thunder.