Bowling Green, KY

Warming up before we really cool down this holiday weekend!

By Raquel Dominguez, Ethan Emery
WBKO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet and cooler Wednesday, our Thursday will feature fog, warmer air and isolated showers and storms possible. This morning we start off with areas of patchy, dense fog with visibility less than a quarter of a mile at times! Take plenty of time getting to your destination and don’t forget to have your low beams on as it can be difficult to travel in fog this dense! The fog will lift and burn off later this morning as skies will become partly cloudy. Much warmer air moves in as high temperatures will jump right back in the mid 80s and light south winds! The daytime heating plus the moisture in the region will help spark a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening; otherwise today will be drier compared to yesterday and tomorrow. Any storm that does develop in the evening and overnight could contain gusty winds along with lightning and thunder.

Bowling Green, KY
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Clouds stick around to start the work week with seasonable temps

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a mostly cloudy Sunday, we continue the trend for Monday although shower chances look to decrease compared to the latter half of the weekend. A stalled frontal boundary is near south-central Kentucky and stretches from the Appalachian Mountains near Kansas City. This front is the culprit for the more humid conditions along with the cloud cover. Surprisingly, there is not much in the way of moisture along the front, but to the west, southwest and north of the front, showers exist. With this front not moving very much today, most of the region will actually be dry with mostly cloudy skies. However, towards the Western Kentucky/Bluegrass Parkways with daytime heating sparking a few stray showers possible. High temperatures this Monday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with light southerly winds.
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Staying warm but clouds will linger this evening!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw stray showers this morning but we’re staying dry this evening! Temperatures will dip into the low 60s as clouds linger in the area. Stray showers are possible to kick off the work week as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Southerly winds may even help us reach 80! Scattered showers and thunderstorms roll in on Tuesday with daytime highs lingering in the upper 70s. We’ll reach the low 80s on Wednesday as partly cloudy conditions set in. This will be a great day to be outside! Clouds will stick into Thursday but expect mostly sunny conditions on Friday. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low 60s on Saturday, but prepare to warm up to the mid 80s. Our next round of rain comes next Sunday, but enjoy the warm weather ahead!
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Clear and cool tonight, but warmer tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A beautiful end to the work week as we track mostly sunny conditions for your Friday evening. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s this evening. Grab a light jacket as you’re headed out the door because temperatures will dip into the mid 40s tonight....
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Cold start, but a warmer Friday in store with more sunshine!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a pleasant Thursday with sunshine and warmer conditions, we have much of the same going into the end of the work week!. High pressure continues to dominate the region and deliver cool and dry conditions throughout the Ohio Valley region into the northern Tennessee Valley. After a cold start, Friday will see improving temperatures with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s! Skies will be mostly sunny along with a few afternoon clouds that will develop due to daytime heating. Winds will be light out of the east between 5 to 10 miles per hour.