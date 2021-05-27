80-year-old woman with dementia located, Silver Alert canceled

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue located two bodies believed to be those of men missing since Saturday evening. The two men are from West Valley City. This morning just before 1:30 AM Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) were dispatched to a report of two men missing on Utah Lake. A woman called reporting that her husband, age 33, and his brother, age 21, left about 4:20 PM on Saturday, May 15, to ride a waverunner on Utah Lake. The woman said she and other family found the truck the two men drove near the shore of Utah Lake at the Knolls on the west side of the lake, several miles south of Saratoga Springs. The men were not with the pickup and many of their personal belongings were still in the truck. UCSO Search and Rescue officials responded and asked for assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew. They searched the area for several hours without finding anything.