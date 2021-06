(Santa Fe, N.M.) – The New Mexico Human Services Department is holding public listening sessions to get feedback from customers, providers, employees, and members of the public about how they can improve their services. Specifically, the department is requesting feedback on Medicaid and Behavioral Health Services, Child Support Services, and Customer Service. Additionally, members of the public are invited to respond to a brief survey seeking feedback about the Human Services Department’s customer service. The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NMHSDCustomerSurvey.