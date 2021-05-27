Cancel
Society

Six Things You Can Do Today to Help the AAPI Community

By Michelle Lee, NBCLX Contributor
NBC Philadelphia
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate and House almost unanimously passed legislation to combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The measure would expedite the review of hate crimes and provide support for local law enforcement in response to thousands of reported violent incidents in the past year. Police have seen a notable uptick in such crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the coronavirus pandemic.

