Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options. Commercial beef production for 2017 is revised upward slightly to 26.5 billion pounds, due to greater than expected commercial slaughter in the second quarter and higher anticipated commercial slaughter in the third and fourth quarters. As packers have bid higher for fed cattle for slaughter in the first and second quarters of 2017, feedlots experienced positive returns from marketing calves bought at relatively low prices during the second half of 2016. The price for feeder steers weighing 750-800 pounds sold at the Oklahoma City National Stockyards averaged $128.30 per cwt in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the 5-Area price for fed cattle marketed at an average of $132.76 per cwt in the second quarter of 2017.