Community Connections profile: Catching up with former Times intern Sally Palmer

The Eat United Free Summer Food Service Program will be back in Crookston again this summer providing free meals to all youth ages 0-18 years. The service will be grab and go again this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place during program planning said Food Service Director Anna Ogaard-Brekken. “We are going to operate very similar to how we operated last year,” said Ogaard-Brekken. “We start our planning for summer food in February and March, and that that point, restrictions were not lifted. We decided to go with a grab-and-go service out of Highland Elementary School, offered from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. each day on a first-come, first-serve basis. Families can pick up lunch for that day as well as breakfast for them to consume the next day or as a snack, however, they want to do that. Again, that will be offered Monday through Thursday starting June 7 and the last day will be July 29.”