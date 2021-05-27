Fuel Report: Prices Little Changed
The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.25 per gallon on May 24, 86 cents higher than a year ago. The West Coast price increased nearly 2 cents to $3.75 per gallon, the East Coast price increased nearly 1 cent to $3.24 per gallon, and the Midwest and Rocky Mountain prices each increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.20 per gallon and $3.36 per gallon, respectively. The Gulf Coast price was unchanged at $3.03 per gallon.agfax.com