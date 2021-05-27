Fuel Report: Prices Little Changed

[Editor's note: A version of this story appears in the May 2021 issue of Oil and Gas Investor magazine.]. Just over a year ago, when the price of oil went negative, people who care about the oil patch were shocked to their bones. But they have stood back up to prevail once again. The rig count is creeping back up. U.S. oil production is likewise inching up again, lately right around 11 MMbbl/d, although it is still below pre-pandemic levels by about 2 MMbbl/d, or 15%, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).