Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Fuel Report: Prices Little Changed

By From the Energy Information Administration
agfax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. average diesel fuel price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.25 per gallon on May 24, 86 cents higher than a year ago. The West Coast price increased nearly 2 cents to $3.75 per gallon, the East Coast price increased nearly 1 cent to $3.24 per gallon, and the Midwest and Rocky Mountain prices each increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.20 per gallon and $3.36 per gallon, respectively. The Gulf Coast price was unchanged at $3.03 per gallon.

agfax.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Diesel Fuel#Gulf Coast#Fuel Prices#U S Prices#Retail Price#Inventory#Changed#Gallon#East Coast Inventories#Rocky Mountain Price#West Coast#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Spokane, WASpokane Journal of Business

Gas prices, uncertainties fuel concerns

Rising fuel prices and the prospect of increased fuel taxes are concerning, could signal inflation, and will ultimately result in higher prices for consumer goods, some transportation industry leaders here say. But put your plastic bags away for now. Supply doesn’t appear to be an issue, despite hiccups in refining.
Wilkesboro, NCWilkes Journal Patriot

Colonial reports network issues; fuel deliveries continuing

Colonial Pipeline reported Tuesday that computer network problems are preventing planning for upcoming shipments of fuel, just days after its fuel pipeline reopened for normal operations after a week-long ransomware cyberattack. The company said the disruption wasn’t the result of another cyberattack. Instead, it was caused by Colonial Pipeline’s efforts...
Trafficthecharlotteweekly.com

AAA: Pipeline pause fueled gas price increase

CHARLOTTE – For the 1 million North Carolinians expected to travel by car this Memorial Day, gas prices are trending more than $1 higher than last year, when demand plummeted as much of the country was under stay-at-home orders. Now, at $2.93, North Carolina gas price averages are 29 cents...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Drilling Deep: Striving for fuel efficiency as diesel price rises

With diesel prices at levels they have not visited since the end of 2018, Drilling Deep takes a look at some of the fallout from these lofty levels. Justin King of Comdata, which among other things processes fuel purchases made through the Comdata card, joins host John Kingston to talk about how the higher prices have impacted some purchasing patterns, including the reaction he saw from the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
Traffictucsonpost.com

Mixed outlook for fuel prices in June as oil battles the rand

Currently, the price of petrol may be on track for a slight cut, while diesel may head higher in the first week of June. But this latest price forecast, released by the Central Energy Fund, could still change over the next two weeks as the oil price and rand exchange rate fluctuate.
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Reports show higher diesel prices

The weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on May 17 showed a national average of $3.249 per gallon of diesel, which is up from $3.186 a week ago. Experiencing the largest price surge was the Lower Atlantic region where diesel is nearly 8 cents more this week. The highest price per gallon is $4.029 in the California region.
Industryaircargoworld.com

Jet fuel prices elevated after Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

Spot prices for kerosene-type jet fuel along the U.S. Gulf Coast rose to levels not seen since before the pandemic after the May 7 ransomware cyberattack against the Colonial Pipeline led to the oil products pipeline’s temporary shutdown. Fuel prices after the attack peaked at $1.81 per gallon May 12, the highest spot price on […]
Pennsylvania Statehuntingdondailynews.com

Fuel prices remain stable

Millions of Americans will take to the road this Memorial Day weekend. Gas prices are expected to steady after they increased in the past few weeks. “The Pennsylvania state average price for regular gasoline is $3.16 per gallon, which is only one penny higher than last week,” said Doni Spiegel of AAA Central Penn in Huntingdon. “That’s roughly a dollar more than what it was this time last year.”
TrafficSFGate

Americans will hit the road with highest fuel price since 2014

Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend with the highest gasoline prices in seven years and the White House promising to monitor fuel costs. The national average price at the pump hit $3.045 per gallon this month, the highest since 2014, and was just a 10th of a cent below that on Friday, according to data from auto club AAA.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

U.S. home prices surge most since 2005, fueled by low rates

U.S. home prices surged the most since the end of 2005 as a shortage of properties to buy fueled bidding wars. Nationally, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values climbed 13.2% in March, the biggest gain since December 2005. That came after a jump of 12% in February. Home...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Oil and Gas Investor At Closing: A Taxing Spring

[Editor's note: A version of this story appears in the May 2021 issue of Oil and Gas Investor magazine.]. Just over a year ago, when the price of oil went negative, people who care about the oil patch were shocked to their bones. But they have stood back up to prevail once again. The rig count is creeping back up. U.S. oil production is likewise inching up again, lately right around 11 MMbbl/d, although it is still below pre-pandemic levels by about 2 MMbbl/d, or 15%, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
AgricultureNBC News

Prices of meat on the rise

Memorial Day barbeques might cost more with higher prices for meat. Grocery prices are up across the board from 2020, but meat is seeing an especially sharp rise. According to the USDA, beef prices are up almost 10 percent over the last year and it’s already being seen on the shelves.
Trafficbeef2live.com

Higher Gas Prices This Summer

Retail gasoline prices this summer are expected to be slightly higher than in 2016. Drivers in the United States will pay an average of $2.46 per gallon (gal) this summer for regular gasoline, according to forecasts in EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). Gasoline prices from April through September are expected to be 23 cents/gal higher than the average price last summer, but this price is still nearly 70 cents/gal below the previous five-year average. The gasoline price increase this summer primarily reflects slightly higher forecast crude oil prices.
AgricultureGlobeSt.com

Timber Prices Have Been Tempered, But That Could Be Changing

Timber pricing has been relatively stable through the pandemic. Compared to lumber prices, which have increase dramatically over the last year, timber prices have only increased in the single digits. However, timber prices are likely headed for a long-term trend due to new demand. “We believe timber and timberland as...
Trafficstjohnsource.com

DLCA Fuel Price Survey and Rack Rate as of May 24

Commissioner of Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs (DLCA) Richard Evangelista notifies the public of its latest territory-wide fuel price survey findings, which were conducted on Monday, May 24, on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. Fuel surveys are designed to inform consumers of the most affordable fuel prices...