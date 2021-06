SM Entertainment has a long history of producing top idol groups as the company was the leading company behind popular groups starting from the first generation. SM Entertainment produced legendary groups such as H.O.T, TVXQ, EXO, and more that gained immense popularity in South Korea as well as overseas. Recently, one netizen pointed out that SM has produced these legendary groups every 8 years and was predicting if they were able to produce another legendary group in the 4th generation.