At just a few minutes before 1am, Mohammed al-Kollaq, 24, was awake and messing about on his mobile phone when Israeli warplanes unleashed what would be the deadliest air raid of the recent 11-day conflict.In that freeze-frame moment before the bombings, which killed at least 21 members of the extended Kollaq family, Mohammed’s uncle, Shoukri, was making sure his children were asleep.Just a few metres down Wehda Street in another apartment block, Riad Ishkunta, 42, was catching up on the latest news while his wife was checking on their children, who had been moved away from the windows as a...