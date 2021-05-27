Cleveland Public Library launches Summer Lit League for children and adults

Cleveland Public Library

From June 7 to July 31, the Cleveland Public Library will host a Summer Lit League. This eight-week program encourages children and adults to read while also offering them the opportunity to win prizes. The library will advise families who enter the challenge to read ten of their favorite books, log them online at cpl.beanstack.org (or download the Beanstack App), and earn badges and virtual raffle tickets to win prizes.

Participants are divided into three age groups: children between the ages of 0 and 11, young adults between the ages of 12 and 18, and adults aged 19 and above. In the end, those who successfully complete the challenge will be eligible to win prizes, including a PlayStation 5, an Apple iPad, Chromebooks, a Nintendo Switch, and family passes to the Great Lakes Science Center.The library will announce the challenge's winners on the week of August 2. Additionally, to increase their chances of winning, participants may submit two or more book reviews, video book discussions, or drawings for an additional virtual raffle ticket.

Readers can also participate in a variety of activities that involve books and reading every day. The themes will change daily and will be available on their Youtube channel. Maker Mondays, Tell-a-Tale Tuesdays, Write to Read Wednesdays, Thoughtful Thursdays, Free Raffle Fridays, and Why We Read Wednesdays are all part of the themes.

The Summer Lit League will end with a celebration event on August 5 at the Great Lakes Science Center. The library will welcome participants, their families, and friends to celebrate together.