Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Win a Copy of BEST NERDS FOREVER by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein!

bookriot.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis giveaway is sponsored by Best Nerds Forever, published by Jimmy Patterson Books. Being “nerdy” in middle school isn’t a bad thing–I should know! Me and my friends are nerds. Some of us are geeky, but we’re also really funny and never boring. One of my friends is even a jock but not a jerk. We don’t quite fit. But we’re fun. We’re a riot. We’re total chaos. And we own it–until one of us is targeted by a truck driving maniac. It will take all of our nerdiest skills to Sherlock Holmes our way out of one dangerous mess. Never be afraid to unleash your inner nerd!

bookriot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Patterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nerd#Riot#Best Nerds Forever#Funny#Winner#Entries#Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Entertainmentthenerddaily.com

Exclusive Cover Reveal: City of the Dead by James Patterson

We’re thrilled to be revealing the cover for James Patterson’s City of the Dead, which is the sequel to Hawk, as well as an excerpt! Last year, Hawk, the story of Maximum Ride’s daughter coming into her own, spent 10 weeks on the New York Times bestseller’s list. The series continues with mother and daughter leading an unlikely revolution to independence and freedom for all humans — including those of us with wings. Releasing on November 29th 2021 from JIMMY Patterson, City of the Dead is available for pre-order.
Shoppingflyleafbooks.com

Best Nerds Forever (Hardcover)

Finn McAllister was a normal middle school nerd--now he’s a ghost with a big mystery to solve. One minute, Finn was biking home from school, and the next, he was run off the road by a maniac in a big van. Now, he's a ghost. He can do lots of fun things, like try every ice cream flavor in the store, sneak up on people, and play as many video games as he wants. Finn even has a new ghost friend, Isabella, to show him the ropes. But he also has a lot of BIG questions, like: who wanted him dead? And can he stop the maniac from striking again?
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Win a Copy of PALACE OF THE DROWNED by Christine Mangan!

This giveaway is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan. From the bestselling author of Tangerine, a “taut and mesmerizing follow up…voluptuously atmospheric and surefooted at every turn” (Paula McLain, author of The Paris Wife and When the Stars Go Dark). We’re giving away...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Win a Copy of YES, DADDY by Jonathan Parks-Ramage!

This giveaway is sponsored by Yes, Daddy by Jonathan Parks-Ramage, published by HMH Books & Media. “A gut-churning, heart-wrenching, blockbuster of a first novel . . . Parks-Ramage is an extraordinary new talent and Yes, Daddy is truly something special,” (Kristen Arnett, author of Mostly Dead Things). A propulsive, scorching modern gothic, Yes, Daddy follows an ambitious young man who is lured by an older, successful playwright into a dizzying world of wealth and an idyllic Hamptons home where things take a nightmarish turn.
Naperville, ILstar967.net

Enter to Win a Copy of our June Book!

Join Jillian and Anderson Bookshop in Naperville in experiencing a new book every month!. You can enter to win a copy of our book of the month below. June’s Book is “Mary Jane” by Jessica Anya Blau. “Almost Famous” meets Daisy Jones and the Six in this funny, wise, and...
Comicsbookriot.com

Win a Copy of DARK ONE by Brandon Sanderson!

This giveaway is sponsored by Vault Comics and Brandon Sanderson’s Dark One!. From #1 New York Times Bestselling author Brandon Sanderson comes Dark One, the first in a series of original graphic novels from Vault Comics. On sale everywhere now!. Some worlds are made to be broken. Paul Tanasin is...
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

THE LITERARY TAROT rallies Atwood, DeConnick, Hickman, and more together for classic literature and tarot

Created by the nonprofit organization, Brink Literacy Project, The Literary Tarot is a unique Kickstarter campaign that brings together classic literature, contemporary storytellers, uniquely talented artists, and magic! This ambitious project tapped a whole slew of beloved storytellers to bring together a unique deck of 78 tarot cards. Each storyteller brought their own interpretation of the tarot card while also embracing the literary inspiration behind each card, whether that be Dracula, or Treasure Island, The Great Gatsby.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 of the Best New June YA Books to TBR

For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him. In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Discovery+ orders a Ghislaine Maxwell docuseries from James Patterson

The investigative docuseries Chasing Ghislaine will feature more than 30 filmed interviews connected with Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, who is currently awaiting trial on charges including sex trafficking and involvement in the abuse of underage girls. The bestselling author Patterson is teaming with bestselling author and journalist Vicky Ward, who conducted the interviews and did original reporting for Vanity Fair.
Books & Literatureleitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Eat This Book

Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Eat This Book: Knowledge to Feed Your Appetite and Inspire Your Next Meal by Stacy Michelson (Running Press Adult, 2021). (ARV $23) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address per day....
Books & LiteratureHuron Daily Tribune

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Legacy by Nora Roberts - 9781250272942 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster) 3. Shadow Storm by Christine Feehan - 9780593333136 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 4....
Books & LiteratureTime

TIME and Legendary Bookstore Partner on New Cover Exhibit

TIME and one of the world’s most beautiful bookstores are joining together for a new exhibit, celebrating the greatest authors of the 20th and 21st centuries. The “What Makes a Nobel?” exhibit, which opens June 1 at the Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, aims to not only showcase the winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature through the covers of TIME, but also those writers who “could have” received the world’s top literary award.
Astronomybookriot.com

Win a Copy of HOW TO BECOME A PLANET by Nicole Melleby!

This giveaway is sponsored by Algonquin Young Readers. For Pluto, summer has always started with a trip to the planetarium. It’s the launch to her favorite season, which also includes visits to the boardwalk arcade, working in her mom’s pizzeria, and her best friend Meredith’s birthday party. But this summer, none of that feels possible. Pluto has been diagnosed of depression and a big black hole that sits on her chest. Nicole Melleby’s How to Become a Planet is “a raw yet honest . . . must-read” (School Library Journal, starred review) about Pluto’s journey of self-acceptance and perseverance.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Washington Post paperback bestsellers

1 HAMNET (Vintage, $16.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death. 2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the view of his friend Patroclus. 3...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The 10 Best Eric Carle Books

Choosing the ten best Eric Carle books among the more than 70 stories he wrote and illustrated throughout his career is no easy task. So many of us loved his picture books as children and continue reading them to the young people in our lives now. Through his artwork, he created a unique visual style using collages of his hand painted papers. His illustrations were vibrant, cheerful, and brightly colored. Children (and adults) love looking at the beautiful images he created. But he also had a genius understanding of how to write for children. With sparse words, repetition, and a focus on processes and cycles, the stories he wrote are beloved by millions of people.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Your Week in Virtual Book Events, June 1st to June 5th

Broadcasting some 200 or so events online for free, this year’s Hay Festival is bringing together writers, illustrators, professors, and poets to talk about literature across all genres and corners of the world. Writers such as Rachel Cusk, Sheila Heti, Brit Bennett, and Lydia Choi will be in conversation with other esteemed writers of our moment. The Hay Festival runs until June 6th. Free, with registration.
Books & LiteratureJanesville Gazette

Remembering ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle

Eric Carle wrote books that refuse to stay on the shelf. In bookstores, of course, his titles have vanished from shelves for decades, whisked off in the millions by parents and grandparents, by aunts and uncles and teachers. Anyone who needs a present for a young child or baby knows you cannot go wrong with “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” or (my personal favorite for obvious reasons) “The Grouchy Lady Bug.”