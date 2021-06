This entry has several graphs and charts, which can be read more easily by screen reading software in this pdf. The region’s network of roads and bridges links communities, facilitates the movement of people and goods, and enables connectivity to core services. For many communities, the road network is their largest single investment. To maximize the “bang for your buck” in this world of limited resources, an asset management approach is essential. A core principle of asset management in maintaining infrastructure is the regular assessment of the condition of roads and bridges.