Dogecoin’s Market Cap North Of $70 Billion Makes It The Fourth-Most Valued Coin

By Mason Cash
stupiddope.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent survey of 8,008 cryptocurrency users and nonusers in the U.S. to examine the ways in which they plan to use crypto to make purchases, what crypto they plan to use — and how merchant acceptance can influence merchant choice and consumer spend, said that U.S. consumers see cryptocurrency as more than just a store of value: 46 million plan say they plan to use it to make payments for everything from financial services to groceries. An article in Yahoo.com Finance focused on one cryptocurrency, the Dogecoin, saying that a $1000 bet on Dogecoin to start 2021 now tops the average US income. It’s May 4th article said: “It took Amazon 13 years to deliver a 10,000% return to investors. It has now taken Dogecoin five months. The cryptocurrency hit a new all-time high of $0.60… pushing Dogecoin’s market cap north of $70 billion to become the fourth-most valued coin, according to Yahoo Finance’s data partner CoinMarketCap. That’s now larger than the market cap of Moderna, one of the companies shipping COVID-19 vaccines to save the world from the pandemic. Active companies with recent developments in the Tech Industry include: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCQB: HLLPF) (CSE: HP), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN).

