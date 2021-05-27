HBCU Graduate Launches DuBlase Whiskey, a New Small Batch Whiskey for Summer 2021

DuBlase, a new small batch whiskey, is available for sale online and in select retail stores in 32 states across the U.S. on May 26, 2021. DuBlase founder and CEO, Darrin Eakins, worked extensively over the last two years with a master distiller to develop this proprietary whiskey formula. “I’m pleased to introduce DuBlase to the U.S. whiskey market. When people think of American Whiskey, they generally think of Tennessee, but I’m proud to say DuBlase was formulated and grown in my home state of Florida. It’s a small batch whiskey that encompasses natural spices with a hint of vanilla, offering a robust and smooth hand crafted whiskey,” said Darrin Eakins, founder and CEO of DuBlase.