Esports Technologies Adds Esports Games on Apple App Store

Video games have come a long way since I was a kid. I'm not ancient but I'm old enough to remember arcades. My dad would give me a roll of quarters and drop my older brother and I off at our local gaming place. My brother would immediately ditch me because I was cramping his style but I'm glad he did. Video games were a way for me to escape. It sure beat school. This magical place took all of my favorite things like X-Men, The Simpsons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and let me interact with all of them. It wasn't long before I was hooked.