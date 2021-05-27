Esports Technologies Adds Esports Games on Apple App Store
Esports Technologies, a global provider of advanced electronic sports wagering products and technology, today announced the availability of its new app, Esports Games, on the Apple iOS operating system and the Apple App Store. The app, officially launched earlier this week, provides tournament prediction and trivia games for esports fans and is now on both the Google Play and Apple App stores in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.stupiddope.com