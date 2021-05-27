Sandals Resorts International Unveils Plans For Three New Resorts In Jamaica
Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean’s leading Luxury Included® Resort company, celebrated its legacy in Jamaica and affirmed its unshakable commitment to the country at a special groundbreaking ceremony today attended by dignitaries including the Prime Minister of Jamaica, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness. The event celebrated the first phase of an ambitious $230 million (USD) project, that will include Sandals Dunn’s River followed by Phase II of transforming the adjacent oceanfront land into Sandals Royal Dunn’s River, a commitment to the organization’s wider expansion plans in its home country.stupiddope.com