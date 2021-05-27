Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sandals Resorts International Unveils Plans For Three New Resorts In Jamaica

By Shane Breen
stupiddope.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean’s leading Luxury Included® Resort company, celebrated its legacy in Jamaica and affirmed its unshakable commitment to the country at a special groundbreaking ceremony today attended by dignitaries including the Prime Minister of Jamaica, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness. The event celebrated the first phase of an ambitious $230 million (USD) project, that will include Sandals Dunn’s River followed by Phase II of transforming the adjacent oceanfront land into Sandals Royal Dunn’s River, a commitment to the organization’s wider expansion plans in its home country.

stupiddope.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Holness
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches Resorts#Jamaica#Grace Bay Resort#Sri#Luxury#Ii#Love Nest Butler Suites#Runaway Bay Golf Club#Red Lane Spa#Aqua Centers#Beaches Resorts#Resort Company#Development Plans#Caribbean#Barbados#Beachfront Land#Grenada#Antigua#Ocho Rios#Curacao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Traveltravelnoire.com

10 Beautiful Hotels And Airbnbs in Jamaica To Consider

In spite of its size, Jamaica’s influence has undeniable international reach, counting Bob Marley, Usain Bolt, and Grace Jones as just three iconic figures on an exhaustive list. One saying in Patois sums up the spirit of the Jamaican people succinctly: “wi likkle but wi tallawah!” a feisty declaration of national pride and resilience. The island has unparalleled natural beauty; a treasure trove of white sand beaches, coves, and waterfalls, to say nothing of its music and flavorful cuisine.
Travelporthole.com

U.S. Virgin Islands In Talks with Jamaica on Tourism “Coopetition”

One of the most popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean is looking to help bolster their economic recovery by collaborating with other islands in the Caribbean. The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism announced that Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte recently underwent successful talks with Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and other private sector officials about how the Caribbean can revitalize tourism and restart local economies after more than a year of waiting. They’re calling the collaboration a “coopetition” – a combination of cooperation and competition.
Home & Gardenftnnews.com

Best Western Opens A Brand-New Beachfront Hotel in Thailand

Best Western Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its portfolio in Thailand with the launch of a brand-new beachfront hotel, overlooking the beach just moments from the vibrant resort town of Pattaya. Scheduled to open its doors in June 2021, Best Western Premier Bayphere Pattaya is a stylish hotel with...
Boats & Watercraftscruisefever.net

Virgin Offering Cruises Out of Puerto Rico in 2022

Virgin Voyages is moving one of their cruise ships to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the winter Caribbean season in 2022. Resilient Lady, Virgin’s third cruise ship, will homeport in San Juan and offer cruises to the Southern Caribbean. The ship will offer a few different itineraries with port stops in Tortola, Barbados, Aruba, St. Lucia, Curacao, St. Kitts, Martinique, and Antigua.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Sandals Resorts Celebrates World Oceans Day

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is making it easy for visitors to celebrate World Oceans Day today and all year long by offering activities that help to preserve and protect the environment and the Caribbean Sea. Through its not-for-profit Sandals Foundation, guests of SRI resorts throughout the Caribbean can help hatch...
Businesstravelweekly.com

Sandals' Dunn's River resorts will be a part of Butch Stewart's legacy

The groundbreaking ceremony in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on May 26 that marked the start of the two Sandals projects at Dunn's River was a bittersweet moment for Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "This is an extraordinary day for Sandals Resorts, and a moment of deep meaning for...
Travelmassachusettsnewswire.com

The island of St. Maarten welcomes new travel destination: The Morgan Resort + Spa

Stay steps away from St. Maarten’s famous Maho Beach, Sunset Beach Bar and St. Maarten Princess Juliana Airport. SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The island of St. Maarten is world renowned for its beautiful beaches, festive nightlife and epicurean experiences galore. With today’s grand opening of The Morgan Resort & Spa, travelers now have another great reason to visit the destination, just in time for summer.
Relationship Adviceluxurytravelmagazine.com

Hyatt Opens Its First Ibiza Hotel, the 7Pines Resort Ibiza

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has opened 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt. The 185-all-suite luxury clifftop resort welcomes guests to one of the most popular spots on the island and offers amenities fit for any occasion. The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of luxury and upscale...
Worldtravelweekly.com

New luxury resort set to open on Mauritius

Lux Resorts has announced the opening of the Lux Grand Baie Resort & Residences on Nov. 1. This modern resort will be located in the north of Mauritius, an area known for its lively beachside cafes, bars and artisanal crafts. This resort has a unique design that is inspired by...
WorldTravelPulse

Sandals' Massive Jamaica Expansion Displays Caribbean Travel Confidence

Sandals Resorts International (SRI)’s $230 million plan to expand its considerable all-inclusive resort holdings across Jamaica, made official in a May 26 groundbreaking ceremony, represents a strong vote of confidence for the country and Caribbean tourism following the pandemic-driven travel shutdown. Adam Stewart, SRI’s executive chairman, released details of the...
Agriculturecaribbeantoday.com

Sandals to Employ Hundreds as New Project Soon to Come on Stream

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – At least 500 nationals could find employment within the Jamaica-based Sandals Resorts International (SRI) when it begins the recruitment drive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the next few weeks, a senior SRI official has said. Last year, SRI announced plans to bring its Beaches...
Agriculturecaribbeannationalweekly.com

Sandals to Employ Hundreds in St Vincent With New Hotel

At least 500 nationals could find employment within the Jamaica-based Sandals Resorts International (SRI) when it begins the recruitment drive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the next few weeks. Last year, SRI announced plans to bring its Beaches brand to the island and the company says the move...
Worldaviacionline.com

Caribbean Airlines Cargo transported vaccines to Jamaica

Don’t miss the latest aviation news from Latin America and Spain in our newly Aviacionline English Feed at Twitter and Telegram . You may also follow us in LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for our broader coverage in Spanish. On May 30, Caribbean Airlines Cargo sent 55,200 vaccines for Covid-19 prevention...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Celebrity Cruises begins Caribbean comeback with first sailing from St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, ST. MAARTEN - With celebration and fanfare, Celebrity Cruises' much-anticipated return to cruising became a reality today, as the new-luxury Celebrity Millennium set sail from the picturesque Caribbean port of Philipsburg, St. Maarten. Both a first for the industry in North America and the first of Celebrity's fleet to return to sailing, Celebrity Millennium embarks on a seven-night itinerary visiting the treasured islands of Aruba, Barbados and Curacao, thrilling guests who have waited 15 months to experience the wonders of the world by sea.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

Mallorca Joins UNWTO’s Network Of Sustainable Tourism Observatories

Mallorca, one of Europe’s top destinations for more than 70 years, welcoming millions of visitors every year, becomes the latest member of UNWTO’s global INSTO network. The Mallorca Sustainable Tourism Observatory (STO) is a key new element of the island’s strategy to preserve the destination and assess how the sector affects the natural environment, economy, and residents.
Travelthetopvillas.com

The best Caribbean Islands to visit

Looking for the best Caribbean Islands? With 7,000 Caribbean Islands to choose from, it can be hard to pick a favorite! Luckily, we’ve saved you the hard work and bring you some of the best. Whether you prefer to hang out in the ocean, by the pool or on a hiking trail, these incredible Caribbean Islands provide the perfect destination for some escapism.
Florida Statecommunitynewspapers.com

Summer in South Florida at Trump International Beach Resort

This slideshow requires JavaScript. This summer, there’s no reason to get away…South Florida residents can stay and play in their own backyard at the luxurious Trump International Beach Resort. With new programming, the independently owned and operated resort offers plenty of reasons to choose a staycation. The Suite Life. Parlor...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

A New Adults-Only Resort Is Open in Punta Cana

The newest adults-only resort in the Dominican Republic has held its grand opening in Punta Cana, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new all-inclusive Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, the first-ever Live Aqua resort outside of Mexico, officially debuted this week. Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader was on hand for...