Sandals Resorts International Unveils Plans For Three New Resorts In Jamaica

One of the most popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean is looking to help bolster their economic recovery by collaborating with other islands in the Caribbean. The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism announced that Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte recently underwent successful talks with Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and other private sector officials about how the Caribbean can revitalize tourism and restart local economies after more than a year of waiting. They’re calling the collaboration a “coopetition” – a combination of cooperation and competition.