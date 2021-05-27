Bird Unveils the Bird Three, the World’s Most Eco-Conscious Shared Electric Scooter
Bird, a leader in shared short range environmentally friendly electric transportation, today unveiled Bird Three, the world’s most eco-conscious electric scooter specifically designed for shared use. The third generation e-scooter, custom designed and engineered by Bird’s California-based team, comes on the heels of Bird becoming one of the first in the sector to announce its intention to enter the public markets through a definitive agreement with Switchback II Corporation.stupiddope.com