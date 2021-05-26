Rural Writes

Writing is an invaluable academic skill, but it is also much more than that. It is a tool for thinking, a means of personal expression, and a vehicle of self-discovery. Despite the intellectual, interpersonal, and psychological value of writing, however, too many students, as well as adults, feel “shut out” of writing. They say things like, “I’m just not a writer” or “I’m more of a math person.” Their minds go blank in front of a keyboard. They have cold sweats and self-doubt. Sometimes, they have the impression that there is some secret that they never learned, or some gate that they were never given the key to. They feel paralyzed by a fear of exposure, embarrassment, and ridicule. Maybe you know someone who feels this way, or maybe you yourself cope with borderline graphophobia. The prevalence of this dread of writing poses a challenge to educators to teach writing in a way that makes it seem less like a burdensome threat and more like a natural way of working with ideas.