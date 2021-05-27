Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Summer Library Lineup

By dawnshelton
lutherregister.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp us reach our community goal of 8 million points by reading and learning this summer!. Every summer for more than eighty years, the Metropolitan Library System has offered a Summer Reading program to keep kids and their families reading all summer long. How do I Participate?. Sign in or...

www.lutherregister.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#All Summer Long#Design#Library Science#Good Sunday#Summer Reading#Beanstack#African#Roman Frescoes#Fur Whiskers#Garden Pest Control#Library Programs#Garden Spaces#Hands On Activities#Prizes#Prize Drawings#Home Kit#Kids#Virtual Programs#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Oceanside, CAthevistapress.com

Summer Reading Program AT Oceanside Public Library

Oceanside CA – Oceanside Public Library invites children, teens, and adults to participate in Summer Reading 2021 by signing up online at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org. All ages earn prizes and are invited to attend literacy-based, educational and fun online events from June 1 through August 7, 2021. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World,” with a focus on exploring art, expanding horizons through new reads, and finding beauty in diversity in the Oceanside community. Summer Reading is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.
Wellsville, NYTimes-Herald

Library in Wellsville plans summer kickoff event

WELLSVILLE — The David A. Howe Public Library will kickoff the summer season with a free family event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5. There will be craft-making for all ages, raffles, a photo op and a mini book sale. The first day of the Wellsville Village Farmers Market will also be taking place during this time, right on the library front lawn.
Park County, WYPowell Tribune

Park County Library unveils summer reading programs

May is Get Caught Reading Month, so this is a perfect time to come visit the library and grab your next book. Park County Library will be hosting Book Tastings throughout our libraries all month long. Come enjoy this unique and fun way to discover your next book to read.
University Heights, OHchuh.org

District Partners With Heights Libraries For Summer Reading

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District and Heights Libraries are working together this summer to encourage all families to have fun reading. The CH-UH Summer Reading Page contains suggested book lists, logs, and ways to track progress through the Heights Libraries Beanstack for grades PreK-12 and those enrolled in specific courses at the high school.
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Registration Open for Washington Library Summer Reading Program

The Washington Public Library will be utilizing Central Park for several activities as part of their summer reading program this year. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World,” and kids can do just that with a Chalk the Walk – Town Square Edition from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday June 10th. Families are encouraged to bring chalk and decorate the square for the public to enjoy during the farmers market that evening.
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Summer Full of Activities at the Bartlesville Public Library

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Public Library Director Shellie McGill told us about what's new this summer at the library. Director McGill announced that starting June 1, Bartlesville Public Library will offer and ad-free streaming service five hours a day. The app allows you to enjoy the worl of music and more at your fingertips.
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

Sherman library program makes summer learning fun

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The Sherman Public Library is offering a way for parents to get their kids off the couch this summer by creating take-home enrichment kits. The STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) kits provide an ideal way to mix learning with fun. Different kits are geared toward different age groups.
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

Pop-Up Library program scheduled throughout the summer

The Tuscarawas County Public Library System’s Pop-Up Library, a part of Mobile Services, will be making stops around the county throughout the summer. “The TCPL Pop-Up Libraries are an excellent way for the library to reach customers in the outlying parts of our service district,” said Assistant Director Brian Herzog. “We bring the library to you by offering materials for checkout like books, DVDs, games, and more.”
Platte County, NEColumbus Telegram

Local libraries looking forward to summer reading programs

Following a slow year in 2020, libraries in Platte County are ready to start their summer reading programs in a little less than two weeks. The two public libraries in Platte County – Humphrey Public and Columbus Public – will have the same theme this year, “Tails and Tales.”. The...
Desoto County, MSOxford Eagle

First Regional Library announces summer reading program

First Regional Library’s annual Summer Reading Program starts June 1, 2021. The library is challenging everyone in their five county service area to “Read Every Day” this summer. FRL serves DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate, and Tunica counties. The library has programs planned for all ages this summer. Most programs will...
Nappanee, INabc57.com

Three Michiana libraries announce summer reading challenges

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Three libraries in the Michiana area have announced their reading challenges for this summer. Nappanee Public Library, Elkhart Public Library and the St. Joseph County Library all have reading challenges this summer that will award readers some great prizes. The Nappanee Public Library will begin its...
Memphis, TNhighgroundnews.com

Memphis libraries' expanded programs promise a summer of fun

Looking for some free summer fun? Memphis Public Libraries has adventure, entertainment, and education for Mid-Southerners of all ages. MPL is expanded several longstanding and new programs thanks to grants from International Paper and other partners. In June, patrons of all ages can participating in the Explore Memphis reading and...
G. LoveCape Gazette

Starboard ready for summer with entertainment lineup

Dewey Beach is coming back to life this summer, and the Starboard stands ready with a great live entertainment lineup. While it may not be full on shoulder-to-shoulder style quite yet, Steve “Monty” Montgomery and his staff are eager to restore normalcy with their summer vibes and a solid schedule.
Catsscetv.org

Summer PD series

Hey educators, did you know SCETV will be hosting a virtual Summer Professional Development Series, July 26 through July 30, 2021, featuring our very own educational resources?. Each action-packed session will have a different theme plus special guests! Themes will include Early Learning, Social Studies, STEM, English/Language Arts, and Classroom...
Rochester, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Rochester Public Library will be closed on Saturdays this summer

ROCHESTER - The Rochester Public Library will be closed on Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. We will also begin closing on Saturdays for the summer, beginning Saturday, June 5. The warm weather makes this a perfect time to enjoy a summer (or spring) themed movie! Hoopla fans have until...
Kannapolis, NCSalisbury Post

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis has unveiled its slate of summer concerts, movies and fireworks at Village and Veterans parks. Among this year’s performers are Uncle Kracker, the Plain White T’s and the Charlotte Symphony. Movies include fan favorites like The Sandlot and Toy Story 4. The events will...
Madison, NJRenna Media

Madison Public Library Announces Summer Minicourses

The Friends of the Madison Public Library are pleased to offer two online Zoom minicourses for the Summer 2021 season. The first five-week course, Rock-n-Roll and the Sixties, will be given by Dr. James Carter, Associate Professor of History, Drew University, on Wednesday mornings: 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.: June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Dr. Carter’s recent research focuses on the Sixties in the United States and specifically the counterculture and advent of rock music culture, with a particular emphasis on the role of the college campus. His article, “Campus Rock: Rock Music Culture on the College Campus during the Counterculture Sixties, 1967-8,” was published in The Journal of Popular Music Studies. He has signed a contract with Rutgers University Press to publish a book on Rock and Roll in the Sixties.
LifestyleFurniture Today

Progress Living debuts summer lineup at Lightovation

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Progress Lighting will highlight outdoor fixtures and ceiling fans as part of its summer 2021 collection in its showroom (TM3840) at the upcoming edition of Lightovation at the Dallas Market Center, June 23–26. Among the new products are:. The Chastain is designed with an open, airy fram...
Aberdeen, SDdakotanewsnow.com

New lineup of summer events for Aberdeen Downtown Association

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many organizations this past year the pandemic has been a tall hurdle to overcome. But for some it’s also been a reset button. And one organization in Aberdeen is looking to take advantage of a blank canvas headed into the summer. The Aberdeen...