Summer Library Lineup

The Friends of the Madison Public Library are pleased to offer two online Zoom minicourses for the Summer 2021 season. The first five-week course, Rock-n-Roll and the Sixties, will be given by Dr. James Carter, Associate Professor of History, Drew University, on Wednesday mornings: 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.: June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Dr. Carter’s recent research focuses on the Sixties in the United States and specifically the counterculture and advent of rock music culture, with a particular emphasis on the role of the college campus. His article, “Campus Rock: Rock Music Culture on the College Campus during the Counterculture Sixties, 1967-8,” was published in The Journal of Popular Music Studies. He has signed a contract with Rutgers University Press to publish a book on Rock and Roll in the Sixties.