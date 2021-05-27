Honda Aircraft Company Unveils the HondaJet Elite S

Rimac Automobili out of Croatia just released the production version of its C_Two concept, and it’s called the Nevera. The all-electric hypercar in production form has numerous aerodynamic enhancements including low drag and high downforce modes that allow it to transition from an ultra-low 0.30 coefficient of drag to a pavement sucking 326 percent downforce boost. The body has also been improved for additional cooling. The bigger news comes in the form of the quad-motors that emit 1,914 horsepower and 1,741 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 comes in 1.85 seconds. 0-100 mph goes by in a mere 9.3 seconds, and the quarter-mile takes place in an otherworldly 8.6 seconds. The Nevera’s top speed is 258 mph. In terms of range, the Nevera will go 342 miles on the WLTP cycle. The price for all this power comes in at a cool $2.4 million. Only 150 units will be made, and no two cars will be the same.