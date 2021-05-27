Cancel
Honda Aircraft Company Unveils the HondaJet Elite S

By Shane Breen
stupiddope.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda Aircraft Company today revealed a new upgraded aircraft, the “HondaJet Elite S,” at its first ever virtual product launch event themed “Innovation Continues: Elite S.”. The HondaJet Elite S features several upgrades that expand operational capability and improve flight operation. With an increased maximum takeoff weight of 200 lbs.,...

stupiddope.com
