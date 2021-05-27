Cancel
Presidential Election

Broad Coalition of Democrats Presses Biden to Expand Medicare

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A broad coalition of Democrats from across the ideological spectrum plans on Thursday to begin what it promises will be a noisy and sustained campaign to pressure President Biden to include a major expansion of Medicare in his infrastructure package. More than 150 House Democrats — including Representative...

