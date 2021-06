Would an intelligent Republican please explain to "us", how you intend to support the Democracy of our nation by aiding the self-serving demigod who disguised himself as a former president? Are you kidding me? We all watched on TV the whole thing on January 6th. To support the former president is to claim, "I no longer support Democracy". I believe it is a simple choice, dictator, or democracy. I challenge the Republicans everywhere to take a hard look at what's going down, because you and I know who is responsible for this mess. There needs to be accountability.