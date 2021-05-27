11 Great Korean Movies You Can Watch On For Free On Tubi

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, And Spring (2004) Kim Ki-duk directed Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, and Spring. It depicts the life of a Buddhist monk and his teacher. Each part of the story takes place during a season, with about ten to twenty years pass from one season to another. It starts with the Buddhist as a young child with his teacher. Then it explores various life lessons and journeys he faces as he ages, from teenage hormones to being accused of committing a crime. Yeong-su Oh plays the teacher or older monk. The Buddhist monk is played by various actors, including Seo Jae-Kyung and Young-Min Kim.