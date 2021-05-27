Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

THE DAILY HELLER

Print Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daily Heller: The Machine Art of Rosemary Lewandowski-Lois. This is a love affair with art between two artists that has lasted 70 years. George Lois's latest book, Lewandowski-Lois Paints Machines, is a heartwarming account and visionary overview of the life and work of his partner in love and art, Rosemary Lewandowski-Lois.

www.printmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Penn
Person
Raphael
Person
George Lois
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Paints#Painter#Love Story#Art#True Story#The New York Times#Book#Portraits#Visionary Overview#Soul#Memory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
ArtsThrive Global

Practice Daily…

Whatever the skill it won’t come over night… Its like an art, you need more practice especially daily practice. Speaking, writing, teaching, coding, painting, acting.. any of these things nothing will come as a magic. We can’t be a master without practice. It need practice. For practice we need patience. Without patience nothing could be achieved.
Religioncity-countyobserver.com

Daily Scriptures

“That Sunday evening the disciples were meeting behind locked doors because they were afraid of the Jewish leaders. Suddenly, Jesus was standing there among them! “Peace be with you,” he said.” John 20:19 NLT. TUESDAY. “As he spoke, he showed them the wounds in his hands and his side. They...
Musicthechristianbeat.org

JJ Heller Releases “Ordinary Days”

Today (June 4), JJ Heller releases a new song titled “Ordinary Days,” which can be heard below. The song was written by Heller, David Heller, and Leslie Jordan. Heller began releasing monthly singles in April 2017 that together have amassed over 55 million combined streams to date (through August 2020). The songstress will continue to announce a brand-new song on the first Friday of each month.
Religiondailycompass.org

Daily Compass

You share 55% of the DNA in your genes with a banana tree, 80% with a cow, 98.5% with a chimpanzee, and 99.99% with every other human being on the planet. One ten-thousandth of the DNA in our genes is responsible for all of the differences we see in humanity. For the hundreds of rainbow shades that skin, eyes and hair come in. For the differences that make it so hard to find organs to transplant. For every shape and size that humans come in.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Fiction, memoirs, poems spring from 1,000-word challenge

NEW YORK (AP) — A. Stella Oloye, a Washington, D.C-based writer working on an Afrofuturism novel, was at a low point this spring when she learned of an online challenge she likens to a “gift from God": #1000wordsofsummer. The rules: Set down 1,000 words a day for 14 days. Fiction...
Books & Literaturediymfa.com

The Book Nook — June Edition

It’s the first Sunday after the first Tuesday of the month, which can only mean it’s time for another edition of the Book Nook! We’ve made it to June and I can’t tell you how much I enjoy dropping into your feeds each month to share a new list of books.
PhotographyArtsJournal

Sophie Rivera, Photographer Of Puerto Rican New York, 82

Rivera began by asking her neighbors to be her subjects. “The images she made were majestic four-by-four-foot prints of everyday New Yorkers of all ages. They were time-stamped by their hair styles and clothing as citizens of the 1970s and ’80s, but they were made eternal by their direct gazes, formal poses and the nimbus of light with which Ms. Rivera surrounded them. Vivien Raynor of The New York Times likened these Nuyorican Portraits, as they were known, to the portraits of Édouard Manet; The Times’s Holland Cotter described them as incandescent.” – The New York Times.
Books & Literaturemalaprops.com

The Ugly Cry: A Memoir (Hardcover)

An uproarious, moving memoir about a grandmother’s ferocious love and redefining what it means to be family. “Painfully good. I loved it.” --Jenny Lawson, bestselling author of Furiously Happy. "The Ugly Cry is the funniest memoir I have ever read. It is also achingly sad. And powerfully redemptive." --Augusten Burroughs,...
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

The Death of Vivek Oji: A Novel (Hardcover)

“I am staggered by the immersive, fluid, irresistible prose Emezi has perfected in their third novel, The Death of Vivek Oji. This tale follows the captivating, curious Vivek through the aftermath of his mysterious death, while simultaneously examining the people and relationships closest to him. Vivek, his cousin Osita, and a distant third-person narrator lead the reader through a grounded, lively picture of Nigeria, family and friendship bonds stretched to their breaking points, and the passing of this unique, complex young boy. Through addictive, multifaceted characters and a simply beautiful story, Emezi inspects masculinity, otherness, and love. This is one of the most magical, compelling, exciting, thought-provoking, and important books of our time.”
Books & Literatureorionmagazine.org

How to Write Love

STRANGER CARE is Sarah Sentilles’s heartbreaking, heart-expanding account of her relationship with her foster daughter, Coco—although saying that is a bit like saying Walden is a book about a pond. It is, but ponds are just the beginning. It is, and yet, we’ll never look at ponds the same way again. After Stranger Care, I’ll never look at mothers the same way again. Or daughters. Or parenting. Or caregiving. This book is about loving Coco, and letting her go. It’s a book about loving her birth mother, Evelyn. It’s a book about the systems that structure our care and how fallible they are; how we might care for one another in more expansive ways that reach beyond the boundaries of biology and the nuclear family, even beyond the species; how we might learn from the systems of caregiving that sustain the natural world all around us.
Books & Literaturegranthshala.com

Look Inside Philip Roth’s Personal Library

NEWARK – Philip Roth was not precious about the books in his personal library. When he died in 2018, he left behind more than 7,000 mark-up paperbacks and hardcovers, most of them tucked away in the built-in shelves of his Upper West Side apartment and Warren, Conn., home. he donated them to Newark Public Library, and when Nadine Sergejeff, what would become the supervising librarian Philip Roth Personal LibraryHe saw what he had, found the treasure.
Books & Literaturetufts.edu

Bookish: Mixing Science and Fiction in a Literary Novel

Kierk Suren, the protagonist in Erik Hoel’s new novel, The Revelations, is hellbent on coming up with an all-encompassing theory of consciousness, and it’s nearly his undoing. Hoel, a research assistant professor working in the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts, knows the territory; he got his Ph.D. in neuroscience studying...
InternetPosted by
The Associated Press

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 2. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio) 3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 4. The Riddle of Emmon Bodfish by Paul...
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

A Summary and Analysis of Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway

One of the most celebrated and important modernist novels in English, Mrs Dalloway (1925) is perhaps Virginia Woolf’s best novel. Originally titled ‘The Hours’, a title that Michael Cunningham would retrieve and use for his 1998 novel based on Mrs Dalloway and Woolf’s own life (a book that would in turn be adapted for the 2002 film starring Nicole Kidman in a prosthetic nose), Mrs Dalloway is at once a powerful response to the First World War and a lyrical exploration of the role of memory itself.
Books & Literaturehachettebookgroup.com

Mikaella Clements & Onjuli Datta

Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta are the co-authors of The View Was Exhausting. Mikaella's writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Guardian, Hazlitt, Catapult, and more, and she was shortlisted for the 2019 Galley Beggar Press Prize and the 2018 Bridport Short Story Prize. Onjuli's work has been published in The Billfold and Daddy magazine. Mikaella is originally from Australia and Onjuli from England; they are married and live together in Berlin.
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

The Washington Post TikTok Guy Wrote a Book About Making TikToks

Dave Jorgenson has made affably surreal TikToks for the Washington Post since May 2019, and his output has only increased since the publication told its employees to work from home last March. Now he often makes at least two of the short videos daily—he has produced a lot more some days—mostly set in his apartment and often featuring (thanks to the magic of digital technology) multiple Dave Jorgensons and (thanks to the magic of stuff he had in his house) characters like his houseplant and Sam, a can of Spam.
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

Furia (Hardcover)

"Nicknamed Furia for her passion on the field, Camila yearns to play for a US team. She has the spark of greatness, but she needs to keep her eye on the ball if she wants to catch her dream in this fiery feminist ode to the importance of taking your shot."