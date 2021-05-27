Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston Public Library to reopen next month

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Public Library is scheduled to reopen next month after being closed to the public for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

The main Central Library in Copley Square will open for limited in-person service on Tuesday, and will reopen fully on June 14.

“We are thrilled to have libraries across the city opening their doors next month,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. “I hope in the coming weeks Bostonians will visit their local libraries, explore the spaces we’ve all missed, and take advantage of all the free resources the library provides.”

Patrons visiting the Copley Square library starting June 1 will be able to “browse select books in the building,” while others will still have to be retrieved by staff members, the library said in a statement.

Patrons will also be allowed to check out books and DVDs, pick up holds, renew library cards, use the public computers, spend time in the courtyard, print, and make photocopies.

Books have been made available for pickup during the pandemic.

Patrons will still be required to wear a mask inside library buildings.

___

VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by about 200 Thursday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by nine.

The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,491 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 660,000.

The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were about 250 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 80 in intensive care units.

The average age of those hospitalized was 59. There were an estimated 8,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

___

IMMUNIZATIONS

Nearly 7.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Thursday.

That includes more than 4.1 million first doses and more than 3.3 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

There have been more than 245,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

More than 3.5 million people have been fully immunized — about half the state’s population.

___

SEWAGE MONITORING

A Massachusetts company that has been analyzing Boston-area sewage for COVID-19 has been selected by the federal government to launch a national wastewater-based coronavirus monitoring program.

Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics has been tracking wastewater at Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island Treatment Plant throughout the pandemic. Detection in sewage can head off outbreaks.

The company was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to analyze samples from 320 wastewater treatment plants, covering 100 million people across the country.

“With this contract, hundreds of local communities across the country will be able to leverage data from wastewater to stay on top of COVID-19, especially as we move into later stages of the pandemic and clinical testing ramps down,” Newsha Ghaeli, Biobot’s president and co-founder, told the Boston Herald.

___

BOSTON CALLING RETURNS

The Boston Calling music festival is making a comeback next year after a two-year layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say.

Rage Against the Machine and Foo Fighters were announced as the headliners for the 2022 festival to be held over the three-day Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard athletic complex.

Both bands were scheduled to headline the 2020 event before it was canceled.

More artists will be announced in the future.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

478K+
Followers
250K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Library#Public Libraries#Closed Doors#Open Doors#Memorial Service#Public Buildings#Ap#The Boston Public Library#Bostonians#Moderna#Johnson Johnson#Biobot Analytics#The Boston Herald#The Boston Calling Music#Library Buildings#Library Cards#Patrons#Select Books#Organizers#Staff Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Rhode Island scales back COVID-19 testing strategy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — With more than half the state’s population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the number of new confirmed cases falling, Rhode Island is scaling back its COVID-19 testing program, the state Department of Health announced Monday. The state was testing 125,000 people per week in April,...
Boston, MAWBUR

Boston Aligns With State And Is Set To Relax Business Restrictions On May 29

Boston will drop nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions for businesses, beginning on May 29. This aligns with the state's newly fast-tracked timeline for loosening statewide industry precautions. Acting Mayor Kim Janey's update on the city's COVID rules came just a few hours after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday the state...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Boston will follow state and lift most Covid-19 restrictions on May 29

Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement this afternoon, citing continuing increases in vaccination rates and drops in Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. Janey said some 55% of adult Bostonians have gotten at least one shot. Janey and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said Boston's Covid-19 numbers are...
Boston, MAPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fenway to be at full capacity starting May 29

BOSTON — On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on May 29, which will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity. The announcement from the Red Sox includes all baseball games and concerts throughout the summer. Fenway seats 37,731 fans when sold...
Natick, MAWicked Local

This week at Morse Institute Library

At this time the library is temporarily closed for browsing. However, you can still pick up your holds with no appointment using our new walk-up window at the main entrance. Alternatively, patrons can book a Contactless Pickup appointment online or via the Minuteman Library App, or call 508-647-6520. Pickup appointments are available from 9 to 10 a.m. daily from Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Pickup appoints are available after you receive a request pickup email from the library. Come to the Contactless Pickup area outside the library during your appointment window and grab your items off the contactless pickup shelf. Items will be checked out and bagged with your name on it.
Massachusetts StateBoston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Here’s what happens May 29 as Massachusetts lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Massachusetts will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, moving up the reopening timeline by about two months. The state’s current mask order will be rescinded on that date, with Massachusetts aligning with the guidance for fully vaccinated people issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will still be required in some settings, including on public transportation, and businesses can set their own requirements for vaccinations and masking.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Boston, MAbizjournals

City of Boston to align with state's reopening timeline

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the city will align with the state's new reopening timeline in lifting Covid-related restrictions. Janey's announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker said the restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, May 29, ahead of the state approaching a milestone of 4.1 million people fully vaccinated. Baker had initially set Aug. 1 as the full reopening date.