Boston Public Library to reopen next month

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Public Library is scheduled to reopen next month after being closed to the public for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

The main Central Library in Copley Square will open for limited in-person service on Tuesday, and will reopen fully on June 14.

“We are thrilled to have libraries across the city opening their doors next month,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. “I hope in the coming weeks Bostonians will visit their local libraries, explore the spaces we’ve all missed, and take advantage of all the free resources the library provides.”

Patrons visiting the Copley Square library starting June 1 will be able to “browse select books in the building,” while others will still have to be retrieved by staff members, the library said in a statement.

Patrons will also be allowed to check out books and DVDs, pick up holds, renew library cards, use the public computers, spend time in the courtyard, print, and make photocopies.

Books have been made available for pickup during the pandemic.

Patrons will still be required to wear a mask inside library buildings.

___

VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by about 200 Thursday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by nine.

The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,491 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 660,000.

The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were about 250 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 80 in intensive care units.

The average age of those hospitalized was 59. There were an estimated 8,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

___

IMMUNIZATIONS

Nearly 7.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Thursday.

That includes more than 4.1 million first doses and more than 3.3 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

There have been more than 245,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

More than 3.5 million people have been fully immunized — about half the state’s population.

___

SEWAGE MONITORING

A Massachusetts company that has been analyzing Boston-area sewage for COVID-19 has been selected by the federal government to launch a national wastewater-based coronavirus monitoring program.

Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics has been tracking wastewater at Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island Treatment Plant throughout the pandemic. Detection in sewage can head off outbreaks.

The company was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to analyze samples from 320 wastewater treatment plants, covering 100 million people across the country.

“With this contract, hundreds of local communities across the country will be able to leverage data from wastewater to stay on top of COVID-19, especially as we move into later stages of the pandemic and clinical testing ramps down,” Newsha Ghaeli, Biobot’s president and co-founder, told the Boston Herald.

___

BOSTON CALLING RETURNS

The Boston Calling music festival is making a comeback next year after a two-year layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say.

Rage Against the Machine and Foo Fighters were announced as the headliners for the 2022 festival to be held over the three-day Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard athletic complex.

Both bands were scheduled to headline the 2020 event before it was canceled.

More artists will be announced in the future.