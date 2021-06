While walking from her residence to South Park Street on May 27, a 13-year-old girl was approached by an unknown male in a vehicle, police said. The man told the girl, “Hey come over to my car. Let me get your Snapchat,” police said they were told. The girl refused and the man then said, “Hey get in my car,” police said. The girl again refused and the man drove away, headed north on Orange Road toward Hillside Avenue, according to police.