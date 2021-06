"These new toners will be transformative for our customers looking to enhance their print marketing materials and so much more," said Tony Rouse, President and CEO, TEAM Concept. "We love our RICOH Pro C7210X's and we're looking forward to the value add that the silver and gold toners will bring. Each piece of RICOH equipment we invest in helps ensure that every project that comes our way can be completed entirely here on site as a part of our 1 Site Commitment to our customers."