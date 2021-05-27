South Fork Poetry: ‘Voice Mail’

Some people search their whole lives for the meaning of happiness. We ask questions like:. We search our whole lives to understand what happiness is and how to achieve it. We look to others to help explain it, read books about it, listen to podcasts, ask our grandparents. We all have our own definition of what happiness is and what makes us happy. For me, being creative, writing poetry, art, and journaling is a hobby of mine that brings me happiness. To start with a blank page and create something from nothing. However, while there is no one formula that can create happiness, I have found mine: