Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

South Fork Poetry: ‘Voice Mail’

By Fran Castan
East Hampton Star
 2021-05-27

Hi darling friend, it's me. I don't know what you've heard . . . So I'm reluctant . . . to tell you . . . The cancer is back. . . . It's not good. I'm sorry to give you this news. Whatever you're doing today,. Have fun. Look...

www.easthamptonstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Mail#Manhattan#South Fork Poetry#Voice Mail#Orioles#Greenport#Sagaponack#The East Hampton Star#The Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYlongisland.com

History: Photo of a Farm on the South Fork

Taken in 1902 this photograph captures a woman feeding chickens, pictured with a young boy and dog, on a farm located on the South Fork of Long Island, New York. Back of the photograph inscribed, "Katherine, On your 40th (somewhere before mine). Love, Jennifer".
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 569

For today's prompt, take the phrase "In the Name of (blank)," replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: "In the Name of Love," "In the Name of Poetry," and/or "In the Name of Chocolate Pie."
Books & Literaturecapeandislands.org

Poetry Sunday: Ronald Fenn

Ronald Fenn shares the poem, "Muse." Mr. Fenn's poems have been published in various periodicals, magazines and other publications, including poems in the Dennis Conservation Land Trust Newsletter, and Cape Cod Times Sunday Edition in July 2019, chosen by blind selection by a panel of published poets. In addition to his local public library readings and webinar readings he is working on a new project , a " Poetic Diary" geared toward spontaneous free verse and prose. Past and other current works include sixteen volumes of journal, seven collections of poetry, one short story, miscellaneous essays and letters.
MusicPort Townsend Leader

Poetry readings at Cafe Tenby are back

Once again, local poets will be gathering to read their poetry, share their favorite poet’s works, or share the lyrics of a song they’ve written. Cafe Tenby will be host to poetry readings on the third Friday of every month. “We are very excited,” said organizer Leticia Huber. Since the...
Sag Harbor, NYEast Hampton Star

Pride, This Month and Beyond, on South Fork

Pride Month, celebrated in June each year since 1970 in response to the Stonewall uprising in New York City in June of 1969, celebrates the L.G.B.T.Q.+ community and brings attention to its needs. On the South Fork, that attention might come through an interfaith service, a safe space for teens, or a health care center that prioritizes the needs of L.G.B.T.Q.+ people.
Connecticut Statencadvertiser.com

Letter: On poetry and traffic in CT

In the June 16 paper there was an editorial on the opinion page, “Among our state’s treasures are its voices.” There was a comment about one reader’s submission that was labeled as “mocking of poetry.” Karen Memone wrote “Connecticut is the only place I know where you can get caught in a traffic jam after a poetry fest.”
Books & LiteratureDaily Independent

Regional Poetry

Did I make their path easier as they went on their way?. Was the day worthwhile, did I give a helping hand?. Can God look down and say, "Well done." I still did the best that I should. I did my best to trust. I did my best since boyhood,
Books & Literaturethecommononline.org

June 2021 Poetry Feature

Our June Poetry Feature includes new poems by our contributors: LISA HITON, ROMEO ORIOGUN, PATRICK RIEDY, and CORRIE WILLIAMSON. Corrie Williamson | “Kissing the Good Green Earth”. Sodomite. By Lisa Hiton. what is fastened by. the lover to the body. then fortified by. having been fastened to. be copious, be...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Door County Writes: Foodie Poetry

Tomatoes on a Steamy Summer Day by Annette Langlois Grunseth Cherub-cheeked Early Girls dangle their lip-red lure cleave red bosoms around skirts of green leaves. Lanky San Mariano Romas hang out together in their red cliques, dangling their delicious fruit. A chorus line of Power Pops sways and swells on the vine in symmetrical rows. Orange SunSugars blaze their ripe passion, one taste and their sweet juice explodes. A festival of voluptuous Early Girls dances across the kitchen counter while those meaty San Marianos line up on window sills, to watch red-costumed chorus girls, torsos flicking and kicking right into gazpacho, chili, spaghetti sauce, with one becoming the perfect crown of a BLT.
Fairhaven, MAcapeandislands.org

Poetry Sunday: Mary Beth Yarmac

Mary Beth Yarmac shares the poem, "Radljost." I have always been a poet but now in retirement, I have the gift of time. When the words and images of a poem are floating in my head I corral them by writing in prose. Then, I distill this essay to create a poem. I am 72 years old. I have been writing poetry for more than fifty years. I've been married for a long time to a great guy. I have two children and five grandchildren. I happily reside in Fairhaven, MA.
Books & Literaturemylifeinourfathersworld.com

6 Word Poetry #23

I will share new six-word-poems with you each Monday AND if you leave one in the comments, I will share it the following week & tag your blog. Enjoy this week’s offerings. Life’s lesson: God can be trusted. – seekingdivineperspective. When We Trust Him…Miracles Happen*. ~~~~~~~~~~~. *These are my 6-word...
Great Bend, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Library offers poetry & songwriting workshop

The Great Bend Public Library will host Aspen Black’s Poetry & Songwriting workshop from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 21, in the Lower Level Meeting Room. This workshop for adults of all skill levels will feature exercises in finding engaging ideas, choosing a “voice,” mapping structure, working within a condensed story arc, blending elements of reality and fiction, designing and smoothing melodic/metrical/and linear progression, strengthening the message and hook, and editing for performance and/or publication. Participants are invited to bring a laptop, electronic device or good ‘ol paper and pencil to capture their work. Songwriters may also bring a personal recording app or device; musical instruments are welcome. Lastly, all participants are encouraged to bring one song or poem they have written (finished or not) to share or perform in an encouraging, constructive, and forgiving creative environment.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Linda Hargrove

Memories are charms. Like bracelets re-create, and re-crafted; soothing one’s Earthly fashion. Mental pictures, for cherished timbers; timbers of vocal sensory, for the sounds of family, friendship, and comfort’s decor. Colorful memories. Triangular-shaped memories. Signs of rectangles, squares, and oval-shaped memories. A blessing of jewels; a collection and guardianship for treasured tools. Wearing memories of craftmanship, and love’s blossoming view.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Lew Williams

Cats conversation. Cattiness of persuasion. Love’s glowing slumber. A cat’s sensation. Sensational vibes for a cuteness of anew, happy felines always find their way with you. Cat’s persuasion. Cat’s conversation. Feeling Katty hypes in red-colored sensations. Love’s calling you, for a point in time. Bring healing’s tender sound, through wellness...
LifestyleWicked Local

POETRY CORNER: Aging gracefully

There’s something I’ve noticed as I’m getting older,. my aches and my pains are getting bolder and bolder. seems to turn out to be more than a simple “itch”. The doctor sees things that I didn’t mention. This “mosquito bite” is more than just nothing,. Better cut it out or...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Poetry broadsides at PWPL

MARQUETTE — As part of Art Week, Peter White Public Library will be hosting this exhibition of poetry broadsides in the Lower Gallery. Poets will display their work through the month of July. An Opening Reception is scheduled for today, starting at 6 p.m. with a concert by musician/singer/songwriter Troy...
South Fork, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

South Fork residents celebrate annual Heritage Days event

The sounds of fellowship filled the streets of South Fork on Friday as the annual Heritage Days event took place. “It’s good for our community,” South Fork Heritage Association President Stacey Lewis said. “We’re trying to promote the town because there’s a lot of good things happening in this town.”
Books & Literaturevocal.media

Poetry + Journaling + Scissors = Happiness

Some people search their whole lives for the meaning of happiness. We ask questions like:. We search our whole lives to understand what happiness is and how to achieve it. We look to others to help explain it, read books about it, listen to podcasts, ask our grandparents. We all have our own definition of what happiness is and what makes us happy. For me, being creative, writing poetry, art, and journaling is a hobby of mine that brings me happiness. To start with a blank page and create something from nothing. However, while there is no one formula that can create happiness, I have found mine:
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Ginger Roger

Rental contract. Life’s property. The lease is up. New contracts await me. Movin on. Through a new place, by day. Life loves me too greatly. Stay out of my way. Nwe beginnings come after the end. A new way to climb to a higher view. For greatness awaits me. I’m humbled and true. A new dawn, with better days. Let this be true. I’ve got a new lease with life. How about you?
Books & Literatureorionmagazine.org

Poetry for Pride: Ten Essential Collections

ORION‘S poetry editor Camille Dungy returns for Pride Month to recommend five essential voices from the LBGTQIA+ community for Orion readers. In addition, a handful of established poets offer some of their favorite collections. Enjoy and share, because the ecology of love is deep and wide. Camille Dungy’s Five Recommended...