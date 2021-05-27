South Fork Poetry: ‘Voice Mail’

The Great Bend Public Library will host Aspen Black’s Poetry & Songwriting workshop from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 21, in the Lower Level Meeting Room. This workshop for adults of all skill levels will feature exercises in finding engaging ideas, choosing a “voice,” mapping structure, working within a condensed story arc, blending elements of reality and fiction, designing and smoothing melodic/metrical/and linear progression, strengthening the message and hook, and editing for performance and/or publication. Participants are invited to bring a laptop, electronic device or good ‘ol paper and pencil to capture their work. Songwriters may also bring a personal recording app or device; musical instruments are welcome. Lastly, all participants are encouraged to bring one song or poem they have written (finished or not) to share or perform in an encouraging, constructive, and forgiving creative environment.