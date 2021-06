There's been a string of positive economic news, but we're not out of the woods. When the coronavirus outbreak hit U.S. soil, the economy shed millions of jobs, and in April 2020, the country's unemployment rate reached a record high. But things have been improving steadily, and for the week ending June 5, new jobless claims came to just 376,000. That's an improvement from the 385,000 new jobless claims filed a week prior, and it's also the sixth consecutive week in which claims have dropped.