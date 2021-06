Senator Rand Paul says he will not get a Covid-19 vaccine because he already had the virus, flouting the advice of experts on the disease.“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers, or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity," Mr Paul told the conservative talk radio station WABC.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people should still get vaccinated even if they’ve previously contracted the...