Rhys Williams 'Likely To Be Loaned Out' Next Season

Liverpool went into this season with hopes of winning the League once again but that reality was shattered when three of Liverpool's starting centre backs got injured early in the season.

This forced the hand of Jurgen Klopp to delve deep into his academy set-up and call upon an unknown 20-year-old centre back called Rhys Williams.

Williams had no league experience and apart from playing for non-league Kidderminster for six months in the 19/20 season, he had only ever played for Liverpool at youth level.

Rhys Williams clapping to the Anfield fans. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 20-year-old surely would not of believed he would be playing for the reigning champions in the Premier League at the start of this season, but here we are.

Williams ended up playing a total of 17 games in all competition for Jurgen Klopp's side, amassing a total of 1350 minutes at senior level and at the end of the season was a big part of helping Liverpool secure Champions League football.

The young man has had a wild experience this season and he hasn't been to bad but unfortunately he isn't ready for the Liverpool first team just yet and his appearances were purley down to season ending injuries to most of the senior centre backs.

Rhys Williams intercepting the ball (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

This has left Williams' future uncertain as he was previously on loan and the Liverpool academy including Klopp think very highly of the young centre back, but when Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and new signing, Ibrahima Konate arrive, there probably isn't going to be space for him in the squad.

Well, a report from Goal claims that Liverpool have decided that they are going to send Rhys Williams back out of loan to further his development.

This isn't surprising as Williams is a good centre back and hopefully with his exposure in the Premier League and Champions League, it means much better clubs will be interested in loaning the 20-year-old next season, because what we saw from him, he is at a much higher level than non-league football.