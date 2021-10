One of the most interesting storylines in the Eastern Conference this season is the battle of New York. It has been three summers since the Brooklyn Nets had emerged from the shadows of the New York Knicks when they scooped up superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets have become a title contender overnight after adding James Harden to form a super team in Brooklyn last season. Across the bridge, the Knicks have transformed from a laughingstock into a virtual playoff lock with the hiring of veteran coach Tom Thibodeau.

