Art Matters: Reflections on various art media: Why use pastel, part 17

Reflections on various art media: Why use pastel, part 17. A while ago we began an exploration of two-dimensional art media-oil, acrylic, watercolor, and a long study of the lesser-known media of pastel. Now going forward and starting with a review: the pigments used in pastels are the same as those used to produce all colored art media, including oil paints, although with pastels, the binder--gum Arabic--is of a neutral hue and low saturation. The color effect of pastels is closer to the natural dry pigments than that of any other process with a vast range of dry pigment color. Given their versatility, once they became available, pastels soon found a place in the artist’s toolbox.www.wickedlocal.com