Boston, MA

Boston Public Library to reopen next month

Connecticut Post
 18 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Public Library is scheduled to reopen next month after being closed to the public for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday. The main Central Library in Copley Square will open for limited in-person service on Tuesday, and will reopen...

Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Boston, MAWBUR

Boston Aligns With State And Is Set To Relax Business Restrictions On May 29

Boston will drop nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions for businesses, beginning on May 29. This aligns with the state's newly fast-tracked timeline for loosening statewide industry precautions. Acting Mayor Kim Janey's update on the city's COVID rules came just a few hours after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday the state...
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Boston will follow state and lift most Covid-19 restrictions on May 29

Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement this afternoon, citing continuing increases in vaccination rates and drops in Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. Janey said some 55% of adult Bostonians have gotten at least one shot. Janey and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said Boston's Covid-19 numbers are...
Natick, MAWicked Local

This week at Morse Institute Library

At this time the library is temporarily closed for browsing. However, you can still pick up your holds with no appointment using our new walk-up window at the main entrance. Alternatively, patrons can book a Contactless Pickup appointment online or via the Minuteman Library App, or call 508-647-6520. Pickup appointments are available from 9 to 10 a.m. daily from Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Pickup appoints are available after you receive a request pickup email from the library. Come to the Contactless Pickup area outside the library during your appointment window and grab your items off the contactless pickup shelf. Items will be checked out and bagged with your name on it.
Boston, MAPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fenway to be at full capacity starting May 29

BOSTON — On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on May 29, which will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity. The announcement from the Red Sox includes all baseball games and concerts throughout the summer. Fenway seats 37,731 fans when sold...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StateBoston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Boston, MAbizjournals

City of Boston to align with state's reopening timeline

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the city will align with the state's new reopening timeline in lifting Covid-related restrictions. Janey's announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker said the restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, May 29, ahead of the state approaching a milestone of 4.1 million people fully vaccinated. Baker had initially set Aug. 1 as the full reopening date.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Here’s what happens May 29 as Massachusetts lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Massachusetts will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, moving up the reopening timeline by about two months. The state’s current mask order will be rescinded on that date, with Massachusetts aligning with the guidance for fully vaccinated people issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will still be required in some settings, including on public transportation, and businesses can set their own requirements for vaccinations and masking.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.